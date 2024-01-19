Mara Pombo’s accident during her move: She stabbed me in the face

The sweetness of the moment you are going through Mara Pombo It is reflected in the four walls that will be your home for the coming times. The success that has accompanied him for years on social networks has been followed by the premiere of a documentary that, in addition, will have a second season; and in this cloud of mediatic wonders has found an oasis influencer, a place to rest and that comes to rise between the aforementioned four walls. A site referred to as the house of my dreams and to whom the change has given, for the moment, a blow of reality more palpable than dreamlike. Literally.

It is a house in Cantabria, the paradise in the north of the peninsula that she knows so well for hosting Pombo’s family vacations since she was very little. Your new home is located along with his parents and sisters and it will become the perfect destination for a getaway. Everything is almost ready. And the illusion is so great that the mishap has only meant a comical anecdote whose memory is tattooed on his lip in the shape of a bruise.

I never thought I would go this far

Moving is very dangerous. I’m just thankful it wasn’t on my precious, expensive nose.commented between smiling faces. influencer in the first of the two stories that he has shared about it on Instagram. Then, and before the flood of curious onlookers who wondered how everything had happened, proceed to reconstruct the furniture crime scene.

Well, the blow really was yesterday, but I never thought it would go this far., he advanced, with an emoticon of laughter to tears, being surprised by the reach of the previous publication, which had been uploaded just an hour before. And then he briefly recounted his wound: I had some metal appliqués in my hand in addition to several bags and when I opened the trunk to put everything in, I stabbed it in my face.

Although many have been concerned about his state of health, the truth is that the wound does not seem to be any more serious than a bruise itself. Today it was just a little swollen and red in the area until suddenly I got this beautiful mustache.he finished recounting the influencer, loading his words with comic irony. There is no blow in the move that can knock down the spirits of someone who is about to inaugurate the house of her dreams.

