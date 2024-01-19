How did the British monarch manage the sudden absence of King Charles III

LONDON. – Princes Andrew and Harry, who resigned their duties as members of the British royal family, cannot assume the role of state councilors to replace the rey in case of disability, as resolved by the crown in 2022, remember today The Times.

The newspaper dusted off this decision when King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, wife of Crown Prince William, face health problems and public opinion wonders who can replace them, after the three postponed their next commitments.

King Charles III will go to a hospital next week for an intervention for a benign prostate problem, while Kate of Wales underwent an abdominal operation on Wednesday and will be admitted to a clinic for two weeks.

A councilor of state, according to the laws of the British monarchy, is a member of the royal family to whom the sovereign can delegate some of his functions in the event of illness or travel abroad.

“The king discreetly took measures to marginalize them”

In this way, the five councilors of State are Queen Camilla, and the first four members of the royal family, over 21 years of age, in the order of succession to the throne, the king’s two sons, William and Harry, as well as the prince Andrés and his eldest daughter, Beatriz.

“Buckingham Palace has quietly taken steps to prevent Princes Andrew and Harry from acting as surrogates for the king. The former stepped down from royal duties in November 2019, while the latter stepped down from his royal role in 2020 to move to the United States. “, reported The Times. “Both remain councilors of state, but the king discreetly took steps to marginalize them, in a decision made shortly after ascending the throne,” the newspaper added.

Prince Harry, youngest son of King Charles III, and his wife Meghan, decided to leave the royal family in 2020 and settle in the United States.

For his part, Prince Andrew also resigned from his royal duties due to his ties to the late American businessman Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of sexual assault.

Under a law adopted by the British Parliament in November 2022, only active members can act as councilors of state, although non-active members retain this title.

In that law adopted at the end of 2022, Charles III decided to assign the role of State Councilor to his other two brothers, Princes Anne and Edward.

In any case, Buckingham Palace announced that the king will not need to call his state councilors to replace him next week, when he undergoes treatment for his prostate problem.

FUENTE: AFP