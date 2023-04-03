National Network of Intangible Cultural Heritage was launched today

“O The main objective of this network is to function as an informal platform for sharing knowledge, experiences and good practices, with a view to safeguarding the ICH (Intangible Cultural Heritage)”, and it is “an opportunity for the development of work methodologies and other forms of cooperation around a common objective: the quality of life of people through the PCI”, says the DGPC, in a statement released today.

The “invited and effective members of the Network” are “representatives of entities that propose manifestations inscribed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, of the Regional Directorates of Culture (DRC) and of entities accredited by UNESCO (United Nations Educational Organization, Science and Culture), who develop work around this heritage”, clarifies the DGPC.

The 17 members are: the Association of Residents of Ilha de Culatra, in the district of Faro, the Associação Grupo de Caretos de Podence, the municipal councils of Braga, Salvaterra de Magos, Tavira, and Vila do Conde, the UNESCO Chair in Intangible Heritage and Traditional Know-how of the University of Évora, the Networked Center for Research in Anthropology (CRIA), the DGPC, the DRC of Madeira, Alentejo, North and Azores, the Parish Council of Vila Franca of the municipality of Viana do Castelo, Memória Cultural CRL, the Inatel Foundation and the National Museum of Ethnology.

The network’s announcement coincides with the “Imaterial Portugal: UNESCO Convention 2003-2023” meeting, which took place today in Évora.

The importance of this “informal and open” Network was highlighted by DGPC Deputy Director Rita Jerónimo, quoted in the statement, for promoting “the sharing of knowledge, experiences and good practices, aimed at safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage”, and for having “the purpose to increase the quality of cooperation in the network and to reinforce the work carried out in the field”.

Interested parties can register as of today on the Network, whether they are “bodies, associations and other entities that promote the safeguarding and enhancement of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, representatives of communities, groups and individuals holding ICH manifestations or specialists in this heritage area “.

The National Network of Intangible Cultural Heritage develops along four axes: “ICH identification and safeguard”, “recognition and promotion”, “documentation, communication and mediation” and “networks and partnerships”.

The “Intangible Portugal: UNESCO Convention 2003-2023” meeting was “the first of three moments to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, which the DGPC will promote throughout the year”.

The second moment, “The Territory”, is expected to take place in May and “will run until the end of the year, with the availability of a digital platform on the DGPC website, in which the intention is to create a place for the dissemination and sharing of different events that take place in the various areas of the country and that celebrate the intangible cultural heritage”.

The third moment, “A Festa”, will take place from the 17th to the 22nd of October, in Lisbon, “with various initiatives open to the public, such as concerts, performances, ‘workshops’, exhibitions, gastronomy spaces, all of them alluding to manifestations of heritage immaterial culture”.

Fado, Cante Alentejano, Festas do Povo in Campo Maior, in the district of Portalegre, the Carnival of Podence, in the district of Bragança, the Mediterranean Diet, Falconry, and figurative art from Estremoz are some of the national cultural expressions included in the UNESCO PCI.

Also Read: Festival Sónar Lisboa welcomed 20,000 people and returns in 2024