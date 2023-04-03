Preparing live action for ‘Moana’ with Dwayne Johnson

CDMX.- The actor Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” announced the realization of the live action of Moana, with him playing Maui, a character from Hawaiian mythology that is part of the original Disney animation.

Through an official announcement on social networks, “La Roca” announced that after the Disney shareholders’ meeting, he will be the one who embodies the character who lent his voice to dubbing in animation.

“It is an honor to say that we are bringing the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the big screen as live action! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I am honored to partner with Disney to tell our story across the realm. of music and dance, which in essence is who we are as a Polynesian people,” the actor said on video.

The production of the following live action will be carried out by Johnson, Dany García and Hiram García. It also has the participation of Auli’i Cravalho, who participated in the animation of 2016.

“This story is my culture, and it is emblematic of the grace and warrior strength of our people. I proudly wear this culture on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the manna and the spirit of my late grandfather, Big Chief Peter Maivia, runs deep with me,” the actor said.