Selena Gomez clarifies comments about her future in music

MIAMI.- In a recent interview con Rolling Stone , Selena Gomez I addressed a comment he made in the podcast SmartLess, where he reflected on his future and indicated that the music It was a hobby that turned into a job, while acting has truly been his passion.

In said program, the star of Only Murder in the Building signal that he considered that he had one last album in mind, which was interpreted by many as his possible musical retirement. “I feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting,” he said.

However, the artist told Rolling Stone that she was not referring to a definitive retirement, but rather a break to later make a resurgence.

“I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me there’s a completely different aspect to my life, pride and joy. I love movies. I love television. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of things.” the things I want to do in that space,” he commented.

Career in music

Selena claimed that she doesn’t mean that she never wants to make music again, she simply wants to take a moment to explore other experiences that her profession offers her.

“It’s not that I’m ‘no, never’ (to music), it’s more that I would like to explore that world a little more and have the time to do it.”

In addition, she added that in acting she is ambitious and does not settle for roles that are written for her, but instead fights for projects that catch her attention. “I love being able to take on roles that I have to fight for, not the ones that are being handed to me. I go for the things that really inspire me.”

Beginnings of Selena Gomez

In January, during a conversation with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on the SmartLess podcast, the 31-year-old celebrity recalled how he got started in music.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was a lot of fun. But I was doing my TV series at the same time (Wizards of Waverly Place) and I found it really fun, so I kept going, but the older I get, the more I think I’d like to just settle on something,” Gomez said.

In that same sense, I remembered that Disney always looks for a way to enhance the talent of its stars, and obviously it was not going to be different with her.

“It’s safe to say that Disney is a machine and, in a way, they force me to know how to sing in order to perform the theme song (of a show). They know how to package someone and turn them into a triple threat, record when referring to his character of Alex in the series Wizards of Waverly Place.

After recording the main theme, the studio asked him if he would like to record an album, to which he replied: “it would be fun.” This is how his journey in the music industry began.