They ask Donald Trump not to use Sinad OConnor’s music in his campaign

LONDON.- Los heirs of Sinad O’Connor They asked on Monday Donald Trump not to touch his music at her campaign rallies, saying that the late singer considered the former president a “biblical devil.”

Trump has played O’Connor’s biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 Uat events while campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a joint statement, O’Connor’s estate and her record label, Chrysalis, demanded that Trump “desist using her music immediately.” They noted that the Irish singer, who died last year at age 56, “lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, justice and decency towards her fellow human beings.”

“Thus, it was with outrage that we learned that Donald Trump has been using his iconic interpretation of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies,” the statement said.

Sinad O’Connor’s activism

“It is not an exaggeration to say that Sinad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted that her work was misrepresented in this way by someone she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates to desist from using his music immediately.

Ardent and outspoken, O’Connor was a critic of the Roman Catholic Church long before allegations of religious sexual abuse were widely reported, and she was open about her mental health problems.

She was found unconscious at her London home in July and pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner ruled that she died of natural causes.

O’Connor joins a growing list of artists who have objected to Trump using their songs, including Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, the late Tom Petty and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

FUENTE: AP