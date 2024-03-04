A Pen and Sword of the Puy du Fou park Spain receives the award for Best Show in the World

MADRID.- The show “A Pen and Sword” from the park Puy du Fou Espaa was awarded the Best Show in the World award at the “IAAPA Honors 2024”, the grand annual meeting of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) held in Las Vegas.

Competing among 8,000 theme parks, attractions, zoos, museums and other tourist and cultural sites, Puy du Fou Spain was recognized with the “Brass Ring Excellence Awards” equivalent to the Oscars in the entertainment world, which highlights the innovation, excellence and artistic quality of the best shows in the entertainment and leisure industry.

Erwan de VillonCEO of Puy du Fou Espaa, together with Jesus Sainzvice-president of Puy Du Fou Espaa; Nicholas de Villiers, president of the Puy du Fou Group; and Jose Ramon Molinero, Deputy General Manager; expressed his excitement upon receiving this award, highlighting the artistic value of the park and its ability to create unique and memorable experiences.

“It is a true pride that the IAAPA recognizes the artistic value of Puy du Fou Spain and the way in which we create moments that leave their mark. Receiving this award is a reward for the work of the entire team and the way in which our shows generate unique and memorable experiences, said de Villon.

Since its opening in 2019, Puy du Fou Spain has been acclaimed by the public and critics, becoming the most awarded park in the world and a benchmark in the entertainment industry in Spain. The secret of its success lies in offering visitors a unique experience over time, transporting them through history.

IAAPA – recognition.jpg Representatives of Puy Du Fou Spain receive the award for Best Show in the World at the “IAAPA Honors 2024”. Courtesy Puy Du Fou Espaa

Next Saturday, March 9, Puy du Fou Spain opens its 2024 season with exciting new features. So far, it has sold a total of 400,000 tickets, with some dates already sold out.

What is Puy du Fou Espaa?

The Puy du Fou park in Spain is a place where you can discover incredible shows inspired by great historical events and legendary figures of our country. Dazzling special effects, amazing acrobatics, daring and unusual staging, incredible sets make the whole family dream. Each of the daytime shows lasts around 30 minutes, with several shows a day, hosting 1,800 to 3,000 spectators per performance.

Puy du Fou is the place to live a moving experience that goes straight to the hearts of visitors. With original creations, each of their shows is conceived as a great live movie with fascinating special effects. It is a park for all ages, where children and adults can embark on this adventure.

Puy du Fou Spain is not a theme park, it is not a show park. Puy du Fou Spain is, in itself, a spectacle. A place where history was written to be told.

The park is located in the heart of the Toledo mountains, 50 minutes from Madrid, on land that has been repopulated with more than 100,000 plantations, with species such as almond trees, hackberries, olive trees, cypresses, brooms, strawberry trees, lavender, thyme. , rosemary, among others, turning the park into an oasis where the native vegetation is part of the visitor experience.

FUENTE: With information from a Press Release