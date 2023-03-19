‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ disappoints at the box office

Shazam! Fury of the Gods” disappointed at the US box office this weekend, grossing $30.5 million from 4,071 theaters.

The sequel to “Shazam!” It came in short of modest expectations ($35 million) and short of the series’ first installment ($53.5 million in April 2019), and sits at the bottom of the list of modern DC Comics movies, among ” Birds of Prey” (33 million in February 2020) and “The Suicide Squad” (26.2 million in August 2021).

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” returned to star Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, and Djimon Hounsou, and added Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, and Lucy Liu. Critics, who generally approved of the first version, were not very impressed with this one. The film has a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But audiences were more tolerant, giving it a B+ CinemaScore. Especially, the young audience was more enthusiastic.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods” had a reported production budget of $125 million, excluding marketing and promotional costs. Warner Bros.’s DC department has been restructuring in recent months. New directors James Gunn and Peter Safran seek a new path for the DC Universe with a new “Superman” in 2025. “Shazam! 2” was one of the movies left over from the old headquarters, along with “The Flash” coming in June and “Aquaman” coming in December.

Second was “Scream IV”, in its second weekend in theaters. The horror film decreased 61% compared to its opening and added $17.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $76 million.

In its third weekend, “Creed III” grossed another $15.3 million and ranks third on the billboard. The film, directed and starring Michael B. Jordan, has an accumulated of 127.7 million in North America.

After winning a host of Oscars last Sunday, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” grossed another $1.2 million.

“The Whale,” for which Brendan Fraser won the best actor Oscar, was shown in 509 theaters and grossed $145,230.