Kung Fu Panda 4, in first place of the 10 highest grossers

Kung Fu Panda 4 remained in first place at the box office in theaters Norteamrica in its second weekend of release. the movie of Universal and DreamWorks Animation earned $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The franchise has generated more than 1.9 billion in ticket office since its launch in 2008 and generated several animated series, shorts, video games and a Christmas special. The fourth installment, which was shown in 4,067 theaters in North America, has already grossed $107.7 million nationally.

Dune: Part Two came in second in its third weekend of release, with $29.1 million. He has earned $205.3 million domestically. The first film, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, peaked at around $435 million worldwide, while Part Two already grosses almost $500 million worldwide.

Below are the estimated ticket sales from Friday to Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. Kung Fu Panda 4, $30 million

2. Dune: Part Two, 29,1 millones

3. Arthur the King, 7,5 millones

4. Imaginary, 5.6 million

5. Cabrini, 2.8 million

6. Love Lies Bleeding, 2,5 millones

7. Bob Marley: One Love, 2,3 millones

8. One Life, 1,7 millones

9. The American Society of Magical Negroes, 1,3 millones

10. Ordinary Angels, 1 million dollars

FUENTE: AP