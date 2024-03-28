Ins Arrimadas reappears and presents her new boyfriend to society

Months after confirming his divorce with Xavier Cima, the father of her two children, the former politician Ins Arrimadas has rebuilt her love life with the also former Ciudadanos deputy Guillermo Díaz. The former leader of the group in the Congress of Deputies and her current boyfriend have witnessed one of the Malaga Holy Week processions together and have not skimped on the gestures of affection.

Díaz resides in the city of Boqueron and was especially excited because Arrimadas would witness how the Legion sings the Bridegroom of Death in the transfer of the Christ of the Good Death. A very special event in his family, since he descends from a family of legionnaires. According to The Other Chronicle, the two are very serious and have no intention of hiding.

The two have known each other for years, as they shared a seat in the Lower House, and there has always been an important friendship between them. He admired her greatly and so did she, especially on an intellectual level. Far, at that time, from the love they feel today, some words that Daz dedicated to her former boss on her Instagram take on special relevance: There are people who make you believe that no challenge is impossible. In this photo there is one of them, the other is me, he stressed.

Who is Guillermo Daz?

Although they have been together for some time, Guillermo and Ins have not taken the step of moving in together. Arrimadas resides in Jerez for professional and family reasons, while Guillermo does it in Malaga. In the city council of the capital of the Costa del Sol he develops his professional activity far from a policy that he abandoned years ago.

Related news

His figure is well remembered for the praise he received from many members of the Spanish left after publicly admitting the benefits that comics had had on his life. About friendship and how it arises at any time and at any age in Paco Roca’s Arrugas. I learned from Matt Murdock that you can’t beat someone who never gives up. I learned about the worldly hero that Forges gave us in Mariano. Appreciate your neighbors as they are because they could be worse in La Rue del Percebe number 13…expressed in parliamentary headquarters.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.