Picasso Museum presents exhibition on the artist without distinction of periods

MLAGA.- He Picasso Museum of cold, the Spanish city where the artist was born in 1881, presents starting Tuesday a exhibition with 141 works from his own collection, presented as a unit, instead of in a few.

If the Andalusian artist’s exhibitions are normally presented divided into stylistic phases – the blue period and the pink period; cubism, classicism and surrealism -, the exhibition Pablo Picasso: structures of invention. The unity of a work It connects works from different periods and styles between which there is continuity.

“Paintings, sculptures, drawings, ceramics and graphic works reveal new connections between Picasso’s work that challenge traditional classifications,” the museum explains in a press release.

“In a miscellany of stages and also techniques – paintings, sculptures, ceramics, drawings and graphic works – the new connections illustrate the way in which the artist’s astonishing creativity remained rooted” throughout his career, the statement added.

The Picasso exhibition

It is an exhibition that allows us to unite different moments of his life, the painter’s grandson, Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, said this Monday at the Malaga museum at a press conference about the exhibition, which will be open for three years.

The exhibition brings together 141 works by Picasso that the artist kept for himself, ten of which had never been seen in Spain.

“We haven’t followed a strict chronology: we start with Picasso’s earliest works and end with the last ones he created, but in between we often combine works from different decades,” explained the exhibition’s curator, Michael FitzGerald, professor of art history. from the American university Trinity College.

The works in this exhibition by Picasso, whose death marks 50 years in 2023, span from the year 1895 to the year 1972.

Among the works in the exhibition never before exhibited in Spain, the oils stand out Paul (son of the artist, 1922) and woman head (1928), as the sculpture Layered woman (1933) and a plate decorated with a bull’s head (1957).

