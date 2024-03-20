Disney+ includes two Spanish series in its catalog

PARS.- The television platform Disney+ announcement this Wednesday two series Spanish originals, as well as a historical saga in 19th century Vienna during the festival Sries Mania in the French city of Lille.

Lucrecia: a murder in Madrid is a documentary series, based on unpublished images and interviews with direct witnesses of the murder of a Dominican immigrant in Madrid in 1992. It was the first crime officially recognized as racist in the Espaa contemporary

Return to the Sabines is the original title of a long series of 70 episodes, a soap opera that narrates the return of two sisters to their hometown, Manterana, to take care of their sick father.

This series is the result of a collaboration with the Spanish production company Diagonal TV, which achieved great success with Loving in troubled timesaccording to the Disney+ statement.

Other projects

For your part Vienna Game is a German drama series of six episodes that narrates the Congress that brought together European leaders after the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1815, with the aim of restoring geopolitical balances in Europe.

In France, Disney+ has co-produced The missing from the stationabout a series of murders in that city in the southeast of the country that generated a social psychosis between 1995 and 2001.

