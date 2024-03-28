Taylor Swift’s father not facing charges for assaulting photographer

SYDNEY.- He padre of Taylor Swift will not face charges after being accused by a paparazzi of attacking him on the Sydney promenade, Autralia, hours after the pop star’s tour ended last month.

Photographer Ben McDonald had alleged that one of Swift’s security guards put an umbrella in his face and camera and that the singer’s father, Scott Swift, punched him at the Neutral Bay pier, where father and daughter ended up. disembarking from a yacht on February 27.

Taylor Swift’s representatives responded by accusing members of the media of assault during the interaction.

Investigacin

Police investigated the incident and announced on Wednesday that “no further police action would be taken.”

“No offenses were detected, and the investigation concluded with no further law enforcement action required,” the New South Wales Police Force statement said.

More than 600,000 fans watched Swift’s Eras tour across seven Australian stadium concerts.

His tour broke records when it reportedly grossed more than $1 billion last year. The tour film quickly went to No. 1 at the box office and became the highest-grossing concert film to date.

FUENTE: AP