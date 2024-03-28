Brazilian Justice decides on the future of the statue of Dani Alves in his hometown

In recent days there have been reactions from Brazil to the provisional release of Dani Alves after fourteen months in prison. Both the president of the South American country, Lula da Silva, and the Minister of Women, Cida Gonalvez, made public their indignation with the decision made by the Provincial Court of Barcelona. The woman’s word is being violated once again, suffering the consequences. I think it was a mistake. I cannot judge what happened in Spain, but he should serve his sentence in prison, said the public representative.

The latest movement aimed at publicly highlighting the behavior of Dani Alves is that of an activist who has registered a petition to tear down the sculpture of the footballer in his hometown, Juazeiro. Manuella Tyler Medrado, as the young woman’s name is, assures that the monument attacks the value and dignity of women.

We have to form a society where rape culture is not normalized. It is a great opportunity to make it clear that sexual crimes have to be repudiated, he declared in an interview with the EFE agency. Furthermore, she has insisted that her legal action not only represents herself, but also represents each of the women in the city.

The sculpture tribute to the second most successful footballer in the history of the beautiful game was inaugurated in 2020 and has been the target of several cases of vandalization in recent months. In fact, It has been the place where Alves’s neighbors and his family have expressed their anger and disagreement with the rape for which the Brazilian has been convicted in the first instance – despite the fact that there are appeals filed pending resolution.

The day the sentence was announced, the statue appeared covered by bags and tapes to cover Alves’s face. A protest similar to the one that took place on Women’s Day, when the place was filled with banners calling him a rapist. For its part, At the expense of what Justice decides, local institutions have ruled out carrying out any action until there is a final sentence, whether conviction or acquittal.

