Iker Casillas goes into the kitchen and is showered with ridicule from his friends: What a joke...

After returning to the playing fields for a good cause in the Corazon Classic Match 2024, Iker Casillas has returned to social networks, the place where he has left some of his most notable moments in recent times. The former Real Madrid and Porto goalkeeper, as well as the Spanish National Team, has been questioned by some of his friends following a video of him cooking a breaded schnitzel.

The scene, published by the aesthetic doctor Ángel Martín, shows how the doctor teaches him the technique to make the recipe and the mustoleo replicates it as best he can. The fillet, once flattened, has to go through egg, breadcrumbs and a light touch in a frying pan with boiling oil. Come on, now you do it, otherwise you won’t learn.Martín jokes with his guest and at the same time neighbor.

The true flavor of the dish is only known to the diners, but the technique seems to have not convinced the Instagram users who have responded to the publication. Some former soccer players and personal friends of both, like the coach Michel González has joked about the situation. No, if in theory you are correct. But come on, Iker Casillas as assistant and Ángel Martín as chef, you are going to make the staff go hungry, he wrote.

A line similar to that of two other former soccer players such as Javier Balboa or Jordi Codina. The goalkeeper has ironically charged against his teammate under the sticks: What a joke he has made, he pointed out. For his part, the current collaborator of El Chiringuito refused to believe the reality: It is impossible for Iker Casillas to have cooked, he has settled.

