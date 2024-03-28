Vix presents special on Shakira’s concert in New York

MIAMI.- You couldn’t go to concert of Shakira in Times Square for the launch of his album Women no longer cry? No problem, you can see exclusive images for free on ViX.

The Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist managed to attract more than 40,000 fans and now please the international public with Shakira desde Times Squarewhich will present part of the concert and give access to behind-the-scenes images, rehearsals and comments from the singer about her creative process.

The special will be available starting Saturday on ViX. It is produced by Televisa Univision’s Uforia music and audio platform.

The concert was broadcast on streaming live from TSX Entertainment’s first permanent stage in New York’s Times Square. It is available on the Colombian superstar’s YouTube channel and has accumulated nearly 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours.

Upon its launch, Women no longer cry It was certified multi-platinum for its high sales. Includes popular topics like Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Bizarrap and TQG with which Shakira established herself as one of Spotify’s top artists last year.

ViX is available in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Bolivia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay.

