Laura Matamoros opens up about her intimate relationships after breaking up with Benji Aparicio

Laura Matamoros lives a second chance in Supervivientes after her participation in the 2017 edition. Together with Kiko Jiménez, both return as contestants from the past, although they will be eligible for the prize like the rest of their companions despite the fact that they live apart from the others The influencer and the television collaborator are in charge of receiving those expelled by the audience at Playa Limbo.

During her first days in Honduras, Laura Matamoros is taking advantage of the opportunity to open up a little more and talk about her love news after the breakup with Benji Apariciothe chef with whom she has two children in common and lived a love story full of comings and goings.

After leaving him on several occasions, it seems that this is the definitive breakup between Laura Matamoros and Benji Aparicio, as she explains to her partner Kiko Jiménez with whom she opens up about the sentimental and also the sexual aspects. The young woman considers herself very in love and that is why she is totally open to love.

If I reach the final, I will be there for a year detox, acknowledges the daughter of Kiko Matamoros and Marian Flores regarding her lack of intimate relationships. But, have you had humerous dreams, at least or something? Sofa Suescun’s boyfriend is interested. I had them, not anymore, she answers. Do you have any toys? Jiménez insists. Well, logically, I’m not going to be in water… The important thing is to have fun with your head, the contestant admits.

Monumental fight with Kiko Jimnez

Laura Matamoros’ long hours on Survivors go a long way. She both maintains a very personal conversation with Kiko Jiménez about intimate aspects of her life and she stars in a monumental fight with which he has even threatened to abandon the contest. And from love to hate, there is one step.

Kiko: I’m here even though you’ve called me that many times, son of a lady. Laura: once The one that got involved? I also tell you, it’s a good thing they are there because with the gala milestone they have marked today, a little sauce is appreciated. They will be fixed #TierraDeNadie3 pic.twitter.com/TTzKVvDHGd — MOMC (@marioorlandomc) March 27, 2024

It all started when the television collaborator reproached him for not doing anything to improve survival in Playa Limbo; some words that infuriated Kiko Matamoros’ daughter during the live show of No Man’s Land. I am a professional and I am sitting here despite having called myself son of a…. Disrespecting me on numerous occasions when I have not done so, that cannot be tolerated. I hope that action will be taken, he stated. How false you are!, she responded.

I just want to go now! I want to go! On top of that, it turns the tables. Yes, I have called you once! Matamoros added as he picked up his bag, pretending to give up, although without success.

