Will Lio’s “Banana split” find new success thanks to an Apple ad?

This song from 1979 is used in the latest advertisement for the iPhone 14. An exhibition that promises it a resurgence in popularity, as Lio and its authors rejoice.

An unexpected spotlight, more than 40 years later. The banana splitthe very first title of the singer Lio released in 1979, could afford a new international career thanks to the American company Apple: it is this French-speaking piece that was chosen to dress the international advertising spot for the iPhone 14.

Posted Tuesday on YouTube, this video of about forty seconds is approaching 2.5 million views. We see a young man transforming into an animated character in contact with his iPhone (yellow) while the fruity tube of Lio punctuates his steps.

“My accountant will be happy!”

The video having been released only three days ago, it is still too early to measure its possible impact in the Shazam or Billboard rankings. But it will inevitably present The banana split to new ears, as Lio rejoices in the columns of the Parisian:

“Happy for ‘The Banana Split’ and for my apple. We stay in the fruit”, jokes the one who was 17 when she recorded her first hit.

“This ad is a cartoon. And Lio is also a cartoon,” she adds. “The ad is funny and the song too.”

Jay Alanski and Jacques Duvall, respectively composer and author of this emblematic track – whose lyrics have a sexual double meaning – are no less delighted to see it unearthed by one of the most popular companies in the world. “My accountant will be happy!” he says on a daily basis.

“A few months ago, Dan Lacksman, the producer of the original version, contacted me to say that Apple wanted to use Banana Split for the iPhone”, he continues. “I’m very bad at business but people with good advice told me: ‘Above all, don’t refuse’.”

The banana split has been the subject of many revivals since its release. In particular by the Fatals Picard, who released a new duet version with Lio in 2018.