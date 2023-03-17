Instant noodles: hype about ready-made ramen – nutrition expert warns

Berlin

Lid off, water on, wait – quick-to-prepare instant noodles are popular, but caution is advised! Read why here.

Bought cheaply and prepared in seconds? instant noodles are a hit in schoolyards in Asia and Germany. Teenagers nibble them during the long break or after class. But the dry snack is not as harmless as it seems at first glance.

What’s behind the instant noodle craze?

Instant-Ramen, soba and other noodles that are prepared with just a dash of hot water originally come from Japan. The Taiwanese-Japanese entrepreneur Momofuku Andō and founder of Nissin Foods introduced them in 1958 under the brand name Chikin Ramen, since then they have been considered a cultural asset in Japan. And in Germany, too, Asian fast food is becoming increasingly popular.

Quick-to-make instant noodles are popular, but caution is advised. Foto: Shutterstock/ Bus Stocker

The reason: The preparation of the snack is very easy. The bag is opened, the enclosed spice mixture over the pasta sprinkled and doused with boiling water. If you prefer the slightly lazier version, crumble the noodles into edible bites and leave out the hot water. Then you nibble – raw.

















Instant noodles for the small budget

Behind the trend is also a tight budget that is not enough for expensive crisps or chocolate. For example, you pay less than 70 cents for a tub of Yum Yum brand instant noodles in the supermarket, while similar products from the Nissin or Mama brands are comparably cheap. An unbeatable argument for teenagerswho only get a few euros pocket money per week.

These providers are particularly popular with buyers:

provider > provider Country of Origin > Country of Origin Nissin Japan Maruchan Japan Indomie Indonesia Maggi Switzerland/Germany Mama Thailand Samyang South Korea Paldo South Korea yum yum Thailand

What ingredients are in instant noodles?

A look at the back of the instant cup reveals a number of additives, which are marked with E-numbers. E numbers are additives that are intended to make foods more attractive by improving taste, color or consistency, sometimes even creating them and often replacing natural substances. “Additives guarantee consistent quality, but ‘less is more’ applies,” says Judith Schryro, specialist for nutrition and food at the Berlin consumer center, to our editorial team. Because they can promote inflammation, change the composition of the intestinal flora and lead to over-acidification of the metabolism.

The “Mama” brand instant noodles with the “Chicken” flavor contain various acidity regulators, thickeners and flavor enhancers in addition to palm oil. real Chicken is not included, only “chicken flavor”. That’s what it says on the ingredients list.

Nutrition Expert: Instant noodle soups contain too much salt and not enough nutrients

The pasta, which is offered by Rewe and Lidl, among others, contains 1.5 grams Salt per 100 grams. That is already a quarter of the recommended daily requirement. The German Society for Nutrition (DGE) recommends six grams of salt per day. Because too much salt deprives the body of water, increases blood pressure and damages the heart and kidneys if consumed in excess.

Instant Noodle Soups with their high salt content, they would already provide half of the recommended daily amount of salt, according to Schryro. “When you consider that these dishes are often just an unsatisfying snack, that’s already a lot.” Even more salt is absorbed through other foods and dishes throughout the day. In addition, you get used to the salty taste, says Schryro. Even cooked food can taste bland at some point.

In addition, the meal consists mainly of light wheat flour, palm oil, salt and sugar, explains Schryro. Since hardly satiating protein, healthy fats and fiber are included, “one portion of instant noodle soup with 200 to 250 kcal per portion/soup is usually not enough to really fill you up”.

How many cups of instant noodles are safe to eat?

The occasional consumption of a pack of instant noodles is harmless to health, explains Schryro. Compared to other classic ready meals such as pizza, burgers or fries, instant noodles are even significantly lower in calories. Since the noodles are often pre-portioned, fewer fall food waste and due to their long shelf life they offer advantages when it comes to storage. However, Schryro advises against daily consumption. “Eating healthily means eating a varied diet. Instant noodles are not a balanced and healthy meal.”

To reduce salt intake, consumers could consume less of the enclosed spice mix use, recommends the expert. “Even ordinary pasta has a long shelf life and even with tomato puree and a few spices, you can prepare a quick, home-cooked dish very simply and in little time. Without any additives and high salt content.”

