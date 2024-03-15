Carlo Costanzia disappeared from Instagram

Since his presence in Friday! break all the schemes of those who watch the Telecinco format, breaking his silence about his parents’ divorce and his early addiction to drugs, Carlo Costanzia has not abandoned the first line of information in the world of the heart. And much less after having started writing her original love story with Alejandra Rubioboth immersed in a courtship that, in recent days, has been at the center of controversy after the appearance of a photograph of Mar Flores’ son walking with another girl.

The reaction has been twofold. The actor of Toy Boy first it was shown So angry with the treatment that, he says, he is receiving from the press regarding his romantic relationship with Terelu Campos’ daughter; and now it seems that his satiety has reached a new stage.

Costanzia has deleted each and every one of the photographs from his Instagram profile, disappearing from the aforementioned social network. Although he leaves his profile active, it is clear that he has deleted any trace of his presence on the platform.

Two faces, same indignation

The leak of the walk that the Italian took with an anonymous girl is paradoxical, since It was an exclusive That’s lifea format that has Alejandra Rubio herself as a talk show host. In fact, once the last curve of this media rollercoaster has been sighted, he has reappeared on the program to give his point of view. It is true that there were no kisses, no caresses, no romantic gestures, no hugs, nor any kind of glimpse of carnal love. However, the format, aware of the schedule of its workers, wanted to emphasize that The appointment occurred just when Alejandra Rubio was live.

Visibly upset, Terelu’s daughter has admitted that she knows who he is and has made light of the matter. Yes, I know the person Carlo was walking with the other day… Anyway, I’m sorry for saying it like that, but I don’t know at what point these photos can be taken of an anonymous person who has nothing to do with this. I don’t know…, she was honest.

His words were, in reality, a defense of the solidity of their relationship. I know what Carlo does, just like he knows that I’m here or I’m there or whatever… We have friends! But in what head does it fit, everyone has their friends… Nothing happens. What’s wrong? Because you have a partner, you can’t see your friends anymore?, fencing, reiterating that he didn’t understand anything and that, although he doesn’t know the girl, he knows who she is because Carlo has told him about her. Afterwards zanj: I’m not going to explain what I do with my life in my private life. I just said it, I knew it, what more do you want?

