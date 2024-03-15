Miami Beach Classical Music Festival presents Opera Divas concert

MIAMI.- For the 2024 edition, the Festival of Classical Music Miami Beach plans to offer this Sunday -March 17- the concert Opera Divas starting at 5:00 p.m.

Presented by Ocean Drive Association, this show will feature the participation of elite classical musicians across the industry.

“Founded and artistically directed by Micheal Rossi, the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) is proud to establish Miami as a premier destination for young elite classical musicians to become empowered and perform since its inception in 2013”, it highlights. production in a statement.

The concert Opera Divas be free and take place in Lummus Park between 14th Street and 14th Place. “Bring your chair, blanket and picnic,” recommends the production.

About the Miami Classical Music Festival

Miami Music Festival (MMF) offers a musical experience for young musicians through affordable, world-class music instruction and performance opportunities.

Since 2013, MMF has presented concerts with talented young musicians and world-renowned artists, for both locals and visitors.

The festival’s robust programming spans eight full weeks during which 70 public summer performances are presented, including four symphonic concerts, five complete opera productions, 20 operas, seven student and teacher recitals, chamber music, zarzuela and musical theater. Pose www.miamiandbeaches.lat.