Who is Payasn, the clown who throws pies at the Big Brother contestants?

The last installment of Big Brother He continued with a resounding return. Payasna clown with long red hair and an unfriendly face, He returned to the reality show to do what he does best: throw pies in the contestants’ faces.. This time he has done it under the identity of Galaxnan alien whose mission is to rescue babies by hitting them. He was accompanied by Albert Infantehis best friend, with whom he was in charge of making the contestants’ tests difficult.

But who is the person hiding behind this character? This is Juan, a man who landed on the scene thanks to his signing for Big Brother 12+1edicin que gan Pepe Flores. Clown said he suffers acondroplasiathe most common form of dwarfism, and introduced his partner, Luizaa stripper of Romanian nationality. I am 1.35 meters tall and weigh 70 kilos because I have achondroplasia.cont en I am News, of four. An illness that made him have a happy childhood despite the degrading comments he received.

Payasn’s slap at Carmen Borrego:

They taught me since I was a child to leave complexes aside. People love me because of who I am. I took refuge in Rocky because he always said: If they hit you more, you have to go harder, until they stop hitting you, you have to keep going, he explained in an interview with Readings. UOne of Payasn’s greatest moments was the stab he hit Carmen Borrego on the chin, a place where, coincidentally, he had recently had surgery, during a delivery of Salvame.

The public and the audience asked that María Teresa Campos’ daughter be one of his three victims. Clown didn’t think about it, although he wasn’t aware of what he had gotten himself into. The Telecinco employee, who was on leave for this action, threatened to sue him for the blow he received, but, in the end, he backed down from his words when he understood that he was not truly responsible for this blow.

The aggressor admitted that he was calm about doing his job, although if he had known it he would not have done it. I hit whoever the audience said. They told them to go out into the garden and to all be quiet. If it moved it is your responsibility. If she knew that Carmen was wrong, she wouldn’t have hit her.