Stromae cancels part of European tour due to health reasons

NoA statement published on Stromae’s official social media pages reads that “Auguri Productions and Mosaert Label regret to announce the cancellation of the following Stromae shows until May 2023: April 13, 14 and 15 — Amsterdam, 20 and 21st April – Toulouse, 26th April — Basel, 27th and 28th April — Geneva, 4th May — London, 10th May — Cologne, 12th May – Berlin, 16th May — Rome, 24th , May 25th and 26th — Lyon”.

“I have come to the conclusion that my current state of health does not allow me to be with you at this time. I share this news with regret, which fills me with sadness, but I have to admit my limits”, justified Stromae, quoted in the statement.

In February, Ana Moura announced that she would guarantee the first part of some concerts of the “Multitude” tour. The first ones took place in Bordeaux, on the 4th and 5th of March.

Concerts in Toulouse, London and Lyon were to follow.

Ana Moura should also guarantee the first part of the musician’s concert in Brussels on June 3rd.

The singer is on tour with the album “Casa Guilhermina”, released in November and which results from an artistic work conceived during the pandemic, in which she made her debut as a lyricist and which featured producers Pedro da Linha, Pedro Mafama, Conan Osiris and John Bessa.

In addition to the concerts with Stromae, Ana Moura already has other dates scheduled in Europe, namely in Switzerland and Germany in May.

Stromae, artistic name of the Belgian musician Paul Van Haver, performed for the first time in Portugal in 2022 and his music crosses electronics, pop, African rhythms and hip-hop.

Author of songs such as “Alors on dance”, “Formidable”, “Papaoutai” and “Santé”, Stromae has more than 50 concerts scheduled across Europe until the end of the year, on account of the album “Multitude”, which he released a year ago .

