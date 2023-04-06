Early musical education in NRW: This is offered

Essen.

The municipal music schools in the Ruhr area have different approaches to early musical education. All offers at a glance

Some of the music schools in the Ruhr area offer early musical education from birth.

The approaches of the music schools differ from city to city.

We have put together the offers for early musical education at the music schools in the Ruhr area.

Of course, making music is something for people of all ages. Ideally, the result is not only something that sounds nice, making music together creates a sense of community that is second to none. So it is best to start dealing with the matter in the formative years of childhood, because you can’t learn musicality – but you can at least give it a little help.

They have municipal music schools in the Ruhr area noticed years ago and set up their own programs for early musical education. We have the offers of early musical education collected in the music schools in the Ruhr area.

Early musical education in Bochum

Let’s go at the Music school in Bochum already at the age of 6 months, with the musical mice, here singing and dancing plays are in the foreground. If the children are at least 18 months old, they can join the music elves, who are more in the style of classical music lessons.













The offer is also available for children between three and four years of age classical MFE, early musical education. The children get to know the notes, sing together and enjoy learning about instruments – so they are ready to start instrumental lessons afterwards. The whole offer is available on the Website of the music school in Bochum.





Music for the little ones in Bottrop

The early musical education at the Music School Bottrop is open to children from the age of two. In “elementary music-making” not only singspiels are offered, the Orff instruments tackled and danced, the parents also learn how to continue practicing with their offspring at home.

At the age of four, early musical education begins, in which the children then approach the “real” making of music, but also continue to let off steam on the Orrf instruments. More information is available at Music School Bottrop on the Internet.

The magic: During early musical education, the children also get to know the cello.

Early musical education in Dortmund

Die Music school in Dortmund divides her early musical education into two blocks, “MusikschulStart” one and two. Children between the ages of 6 months and three years get their first ones as elves and dwarfs Insights into the wonderful world of music, from the age of three to six the children take part in instrumental music-making. The has more details Musikschule Dortmund on their website collected.

Elementary music education at the MKS Duisburg

In the Music and art school of the city of Duisburg early education begins with the musical mice, if necessary for children as young as one month. Lullabies, finger and hand plays and more are offered. It continues in Music Garden I for children from 18 months and in Music Garden II for children from 3 years.

In the early musical education of four to six years, the participants then move away from the sing plays, play their first instruments, but also learn to listen to music. Because the school in Duisburg is not only a music but also an art school, there is also the group “KuMuTa”, KunstMusikTanz. Here the children get to know the whole spectrum of the school in a year and a half and can try out all disciplines. There is more information on the Website of the Duisburg Music School.

Those who begin early musical education in the Ruhr region may soon be singing in a choir, like the young singers from the “Young Voices” at the Duisburg music school.

Basic musical level at the Folkwang Music School in Essen

Die Folkwang Music School in Essen begins her early musical education with children from the age of two. She wants to promote the “innate ability to sing and to move rhythmically” and to encourage parents to sing at home with their offspring.

As in the other schools, the “classic” begins early musical education then at the age of four, in addition to practical music-making, also here with instrument knowledge to prepare the children for lessons. All courses has the Folkwang Music School Essen on their website summarized.

Many groups at the music school in Gladbeck

Die Music school in Gladbeck divided her early musical education into five groups: the lullabies and children’s songs (three to 18 months), the piccolos (18 months to three years), the piccolos (three to four years), the mini-musicus (four to five years) and the Maxi-Musicus (five to six years).

From singspiels to first experiences with rhythm instruments, painting from music, Instrumentation and listening to music until the introduction to musical notation, the children are carefully introduced to the world of music. More details about the program are available online Website of the Music School Gladbeck.

Practice early: The early musical education at the music school in the Ruhr area brings the children closer to the entire range of instruments – including the tuba, which may be a bit big at first.

Long early musical education in Gelsenkirchen

In the Music School Gelsenkirchen starts the early musical education for children from 18 months with the well-known singing, gossip and dancing games. The Gelsenkircheners approach the lessons for children from the age of four a little differently. That is when the “sounding balloon”, with which the participants fly through the world of instruments, starts for the first time harmony theory roam and prepare for the first music lessons.

This is followed by the “Triad” for children from five to ten years. Instrumental taster courses for those who are undecided are on the program, for five weeks each aspiring musicians can think about which instrument they want to take to school in the future. More information is available on the Homepage of the Gelsenkirchen Music School.

Music lessons for children in Hagen

The early musical education at the Max Reger Music School in Hagen starts with the music garden for children from six months to four years. Here, too, the parents are involved in the Singspiele, dances and instrument learning so that they can continue to work with their offspring at home.

Early musical education for children up to the age of six is ​​then based on the first Instrumental playing, rhythm and listening education. The basic musical education for six to eight-year-olds puts the lid on it. The instrument of choice is the recorder, with which the children also immerse themselves in music theory. The program in detail is available at Website of the music school in Hagen.

Music from the beginning in Herne

Die Music school in Herne starts with infants from six months, with the parent-child courses “music diapers” and “music dwarfs”. Here families should learn to integrate music into their everyday life, with singspiels, physical experiences and the first contact with instruments. Finger plays and rhythm instruments such as Rattles, bells and tonewoods Also belong to it.

For children from the age of three and a half, the early musical education Mini is offered to facilitate the transition to the “real” musical early education. There the children should break away from their parents so that they can then concentrate on Orff’s instruments, instrument knowledge and music theory in peace. The The Herne Music School has compiled the entire concept in a document.

The primary goal of early musical education at music schools in the Ruhr area is to teach music to be fun.

Early musical education in Mülheim

Die Music school of the city of Mülheim goes all out and offers its music garden for children “from birth to four years of age”. The school relies on Orff instruments and instrument knowledge.

The “classic” musical early education starts for children from the age of four, “social behavior and perception are to be promoted creativity developed and gently guided”. Dance is also part of the programme. Details are available on the music school website, for the music garden and for early musical education.

Music for small children in Oberhausen

In the Oberhausen Music School the music garden for children from 18 months begins. The school wants to “play music actively with the children and enjoy it together”. Between the ages of four and six, the young musicians can switch to early musical education and approach the sound in a more academic way.

Especially at the music school in Oberhausen: the Taster course with a focus on language development. Songs, rhythms and music games are used to expand the language skills of participants between the ages of five and six. All information is available on the Website of the Oberhausen Music School.

Learning to listen: Early music education also teaches listening to music – and at the same time prepares for the first ballet lesson.

General music education in Recklinghausen

The early musical education at the Music school in Recklinghausen is called “General Music Education” and its name reveals that it wants to give the children – and their parents – a comprehensive overview of what the school has to offer.

With percussion instruments, listening to music together and movement, the offspring are introduced to the world of music and the “openness, curiosity and imagination” of the youngsters are encouraged. Of course, the course also wants a foundation for possible instrumental lessons after early musical education. The whole offer is on the Website of the music school in Recklinghausen.









