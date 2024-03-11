This is the personal life of Cillian Murphy, the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer actor

Star despite himself. With these four words you can make the most accurate description of the figure of Cillian Murphywho triumphed, again at the hands of director Christopher Nolan, with whom he has worked on other occasions, this time playing the father of the atomic bomb in the venerated Oppenheimer.

And Murphy, who He started his career almost three decades ago., has never wanted to be famous and avoids crowds, something for which he pities his Hollywood colleagues. To L, good, dark sunglasses are your best allies to try to make a life as similar to that of any ordinary person.

Ms informacin The actor has confessed to The Guardian that to get into the character he must lose weight, although he does not recommend it: You become a little competitive.

Vegetarian, reserved and formerly Catholic, there is little more information on a personal level about an actor who previously also He tried in the world of music together with his brother, with whom he had a music group: The Sons of Mr. Green Genes.. They were on the verge of signing with a record label, but the actor’s little brother, Pidi, thought that they did not offer him much money to leave university and focus on that.

Familiar

Love was also born from his love of music. From the little that she has revealed about his private life is that He has been married for almost two decades to his youthful love, whom he met at a concert. This is Yvonne Guinness, an artist who is dedicated to video installation.

But little else is known about it. As he himself usually concludes when asked about his most intimate side: Yvonne doesn’t talk about me and I don’t talk about her.

Together they have two children, and these are also the ones he turns to when journalists want to know if they have worked together on a project: We have two children. I think that’s enough collaboration for the moment.