Harry and Meghan: are they coming or not?

Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals.

The deadline for commitments has passed for days – and it is still not clear whether Prince Harry is traveling to London with his wife Meghan for the coronation of his father Charles.

London/York – Exactly one month before the coronation of King Charles III. The dispute with his younger son Prince Harry burdens the preparations for the historic ceremony. It is eagerly awaited whether the 38-year-old and his wife Duchess Meghan (41) will travel to London for the celebration on May 6th.

The uncertainty is giving planners a major headache, the Daily Mail reported. Seating plan, but also transport and security urgently need to be clarified, royal sources told the newspaper.

Charles distributes silver coins in York

Charles was demonstratively unimpressed at the traditional Maundy Thursday service Royal Maundy in York and waved a smile to the onlookers. At the side of the king’s wife Camilla, the 74-year-old distributed specially minted coins to 74 women and men in the northern English city who have rendered outstanding services to their communities. Some noisy protesters posted signs saying he was “Not my king”.

King Charles III distributes the Maundy Money during the royal Maundy Thursday service in York.

More and more details are becoming known about the coronation in London’s Westminster Abbey. After the religious ceremony, Charles and Camilla – who will then only be called Queen and no longer King’s wife – will return to Buckingham Palace in the golden state carriage. They are followed by the closest family members, but not Harry and Meghan – if they are there at all. The couple will also not appear on the balcony of the City Palace when Charles and co. wave to the crowd and a squadron of planes to honor the royal family whiz over the British capital, palace sources confirmed to the Mirror newspaper.

The ditch is deep

The gulf between Harry and Meghan on the one hand and the rest of the royal family on the other is deep. The couple’s severe criticism has still not been resolved: Harry has accused his stepmother Camilla of leaking information to the tabloids in order to be presented positively at his expense. The fifth in line to the throne also dealt against brother Prince William and father Charles. The king and heir apparent have not spoken to Harry for months.

Charles and Camilla at the traditional Maundy Thursday service in York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have made several demands to attend the coronation. So they should insist on a clarifying conversation. Also to mark their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which is right on Coronation Day, the couple are finally demanding a seat at the balcony gig, British tabloids have reported. But only 15 royals are planned for the much-noticed event, as reported by the newspaper “Mirror”.

State occasion – no family celebration

There, but not in the middle: in Westminster Abbey, Harry and Meghan would get good seats that were appropriate for the king’s son, it said. But most of the family will give the couple the cold shoulder and are said to be hoping that Harry and Meghan will be placed far away. An inside source told The Mirror: “The king has made it very clear who is to represent the monarchy. There is little room for feelings. This is a state occasion, not a family celebration, and it is right that only ‘working members’ of the family attend this big public moment.”

Since moving to California, Harry and Meghan are no longer “working royals” who attend public appointments on behalf of the family. This also applies to Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, who has fallen out of favor for his involvement in an abuse scandal and will also not be on the balcony.

It is already clear that another prominent guest is missing from the coronation. US President Joe Biden, who traveled to London in September 2022 for the state funeral for Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II, will stay away this time. His wife Jill Biden will represent the 80-year-old. Nevertheless, the President himself could soon come to London: Charles invited Biden to a state visit, the White House said. dpa