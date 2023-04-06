Palace confirms: Prince George will take on this role at the coronation of Charles

tz stars

At the coronation of King Charles III. A great task awaits Prince George. An exception is made for William and Kate’s eldest son.

London – It has long been speculated whether Prince George (9) at the coronation of King Charles III (74) will be seen in a special capacity on May 6th. And if so, in which one? So far, it was only known that George Charles and Camilla (75) will accompany his siblings Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) after the ceremony when they leave Westminster Abbey. In addition, the mini-royals, together with their parents Prince William (40) and Princess Kate (41), should take a seat in the carriage behind the newly crowned royal couple in the subsequent procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Honorary page at the coronation: Prince George helps King Charles III. while wearing the robe

But while Charlotte and Louis will only watch their grandfather’s coronation, Prince George will now actually play a leading role – in the truest sense of the word. Along with seven other children, George is one of the Pages of Honour, as the palace officially confirmed. The palace said on Instagram that “eight page honors have been chosen to attend Their Majesties’ coronation service. The pages will be part of the procession through the nave of Westminster Abbey.”

Both Camilla and Charles have each chosen four page honours, who will walk behind them to carry the heavy coronation robes. “The King’s Pages of Honor will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache,” the official palace statement said. “The Pages of Honor of the Queen Consort will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.”

These are the eight pages of honor at the coronation of Charles and Camilla Prince George of Wales (9): eldest grandson of King Charles III.



Lord Oliver Cholmondeley (13): Son of Prince William’s close friend David Cholmondeley (62), 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley



Nicholas Barclay (13): Grandson of Sarah Troughton (69), who was named one of Camilla’s six “Queen’s Companions” in 2022



Ralph Tollemache (12): the eldest grandson of Timothy Tollemache (83), 5th Baron of Helmingham Hall, Suffolk



Twins Gus and Louis Lopes (13): grandsons of Camilla



Freddy Parker Bowles (13): Camilla’s grandson



Arthur Elliot (11): Camilla’s great-nephew

‘His parents are thrilled’: William and Kate are delighted with Prince George’s role at the coronation

An exception is made for Prince George at the coronation of King Charles. Normally, the page of honor should be at least twelve years old. At nine years old, George is the youngest of the selected “Pages of Honour”. And while Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have initially been concerned that their eldest would be put under the pressure of such a historic event, they now appear to have no concerns.

Now it’s official: Prince George (left) is one of the pages of honor at the coronation of Charles and Camilla. (Photomontage) © IMAGO/i Images

"His parents are thrilled and delighted that he is a page," a spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales told the UK People-Magazine. "It's something his parents have thought long and hard about and are really looking forward to – and I'm sure George is too." And if, contrary to expectations, George, Charlotte or Louis should misbehave at the coronation, Mama Kate simply resorts to her secret code to calm the children down.