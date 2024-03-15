The reason for Helena Resano’s admission: paralysis in her legs

Helena Resano He set off alarms on social networks by sharing with his followers the delicate health bump he is going through. The presenter of LaSexta News emergency admission to a hospital last Monday after feeling unwell while he was at home preparing for this week.

On Sunday I was preparing for the week. Full of commitments, courses and recordings that were quite a challenge. But life, your body, has other plans. I’ve been here since Monday. Grateful to the doctors and health workers who are doing everything to find answers, she wrote on her Instagram profile accompanied by an image in bed.

Enlarge laSexta journalist, Helena Resano, admitted to the hospital (Instagram)

Doctors cannot locate the origin of the paralysis

Days later, the newspaper 20minutos has exclusively shared the origin of the hospital admission. According to the aforementioned media, The communicator, 50 years old, began to feel that her left leg was going numb. At first, I thought it was a pinch, an annoyance that he had already suffered on other occasions. Thus, I made the decision to stay home and treat this ailment with painkillers and plenty of rest.

However, the diagnosis worsened when the symptoms spread to other areas of the bodylike the waist, and that made Resano go to a hospital in the Spanish capital to undergo all kinds of tests. The doctors, who have not yet located the origin of the paralysis, decided to urgently admit the journalist.

The presenter has not yet received a medical discharge, given that her leg is still paralyzed, although she continues to face this setback that affects her health with courage. The last news report that the journalist presented was the one broadcast last Friday, coinciding with Women’s Day. Ana Cuesta She is in charge of replacing her partner on the LaSexta newscast.