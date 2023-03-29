“Your love healed me so quickly”: three months after his accident, Jeremy Renner thanks his daughter

The American actor, victim of a serious snow groomer accident last January, thanks his 10-year-old daughter for the support she has given him.

American actor Jeremy Renner, seriously injured in a snow groomer accident in January, gives reassuring news. While celebrating his daughter Ava’s 10th birthday in an Instagram post on Tuesday, he spoke of her rapidly improving condition.

“Happy tenth birthday!” he first wrote in story, in the caption of a photo where he appears alongside his daughter, whose face is hidden by a sticker.

“I’m so proud of you,” continued the man who only recently started walking again. “Your hugs and love healed me so incredibly fast. I’m standing tall for you, and I’m stronger than ever because of you.”

Jeremy Renner’s Instagram story © Instagram screenshot – @jeremyrenner

Ava is Jeremy Renner’s only child from his marriage to Canadian model Sonni Pacheco. The couple divorced in 2014 and they share custody of their daughter.

Grave accident

Jeremy Renner, interpreter of the superhero Hawkeye in Marvel productions, was hospitalized after being seriously injured with his own snow groomer on January 1, while clearing snow in front of his Nevada home. The 50-year-old was run over by the machine and said he had broken “more than 30 bones”. CNN then reported “blunt trauma to the chest” and “orthopedic injuries”, and reported that the actor was in an intensive care unit, in “critical but stable” condition.

Since then, the actor regularly publishes news of his rehabilitation on social networks. Monday, for the first time since the accident, Jeremy Renner filmed himself standing, walking on an anti-gravity treadmill.