‘Cold Stare’: Kate and William ‘power games’ spotted by body language expert

Princess Kate’s first appearance as a colonel in Hampshire made body language expert Judi James ponder. She sees “power games” between her and Prince William.

Hampshire – The Prince and the Princess of Wales (41) recently took part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot in Hampshire. It was Princess Kate’s first appearance as Colonel in the Irish Guards. She took over the role from her husband Prince William (40). Not only her look showed that the princess means it first, recognized body language expert Judi James, who is exclusively for Express watched the scene between the couple. Their result was: “power games”.

“William’s reaction to her look is a crooked smile,” says Judi James

“The look shows how seriously Kate takes her new role”, says Judi. Kate had a teal coat dress custom made by her favorite designer, Catherine Walker. A hat by Jane Taylor for 1,600 euros adorned the head of the princess with a new military rank. “Her body language is flawless, more military than regal,” James attested. “William’s reaction to her look is a twisted smile that suggests pride and a sense of respect for the woman taking on his role.”.

William didn’t have to stand to attention or salute his wife, but apparently his wife’s appearance in a military-inspired cut with a high collar and prominent shoulders inspired him with respect, even though Kate matched the look with pumps from Gianvito Rossi (630 euros) and a clutch from Emmy London had given an elegant touch.

Kate has attended every St. Patrick’s Day parade since 2012 Buckingham Palace announced in December that Kate would take over as Colonel after Prince William inherited the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from his father, King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022). had received. Kate presented the regimental mascot, an Irish wolfhound, with the signature shamrock branches before giving them to officers and guardsmen who distributed them down the ranks. The Prince and Princess of Wales then met with the Irish Guards Association, made up of former members of the Irish Guards. At the parade, Kate sat in the front row while William took a seat in the second row. The royal couple then met members of the regiment before going on to a photo shoot together. To conclude, they visited the dining room, where the battalion offered a toast to them.

Princess Kate left nothing to chance as Colonel in the Irish Guards

The fact that the mother of three did not want to leave anything to chance when it came to styling is testament to her perfectionism. In the bright color, the princess stood out from the crowd anyway and so neither the body language expert nor the Irish Guards present nor the spectators missed her looks, which could easily pass as ice cold. Catherine looked at the scene from a distance and Prince William didn’t catch the otherwise warm, benevolent look that the princess usually has for him.

Usually, they look favorably on Princess Kate and Prince William. More than once, however, the couple exchanged decidedly cold looks in Hampshire (photomontage). © Doug Peters/Imago

Princess Kate shows a new side again. Author Tom Quinn recently revealed in his work “Guildet Youth” that things can get louder privately with the crown prince couple. If the scraps have flown between Kate and William, the couple seems to get back together relatively quickly. “Kate is very calm,” says Quinn of the 41-year-old. “William’s the one who’s a little hotheaded.” Sources used: express.co.uk, Fox News Digital