Beatriz Luengo, on the booing of the Benidorm Fest jury: Crying going up the stairs

The dramatic note of Benidorm Fest It escaped from the pentagram and became an unfortunate lot of whistles and whistles. The recipient of these vocal symbols of disagreement was none other than the jury of the event, whose task was translated into the distribution of scores which, far from satisfying the athenaeum, provoked its own withered musical explosion.

Also to Ruth Lorenzo, converted into the presenter of the format, had to deal with the boos. To her for asking the public for affection after breaking into another resounding displeasure upon finding out that Almcor will not repeat his performance for as long as Platinum Shines had suffered some technical problem in the broadcast.

While the former Eurovision participant expressed it with an obvious grimace of displeasure, the situation of the jury spokesperson, Beatriz Luengohas been even more viral on social networks: The singer was caught sighing worried about, apparently, fear of the public’s reaction after reading the deliberations.

This scene has made even more sense when Luengo issued a statement via social networks in which he talks about the sensations he had during the event and, specifically, how that episode caused him more than just disgust. Yesterday was an intense and difficult day. I am very empathetic and I have suffered every vote because I have treated the candidates with a lot of love and dedication., begins the extensive writing. Then it opens completely.

I had never experienced it in my entire career.

I wasn’t going to tell it but I cried going up the stairs before sitting there because I saw my mother suffering from home. I am a strong woman with a very hard back already, but Seeing my mother suffer because of something about my work, I had never experienced it in my entire career.reads the manifesto, symbol and reflection of the tension that was breathed there.

Despite this, she made an effort to transform what she experienced that night into a good memory, both for herself and for the viewers: Once upstairs I danced and sang each song so that my classmates (the candidates) felt not judged by us, but supported.

Admit the bad and assume the good, aware that both are part of the same scenic currency. I suffer, I do not deny it nor do I hide. But they also applauded me and said beautiful things to me, that same incredible audience. We are intense, and that is being intense. I take everything as an incredible experiencesummarizes the sensations and the subsequent taste in the mouth.

Before closing with its official signature, it dissolves into thanks to everyone who trusted her, remembering the pride they must feel and the pride she felt for all those who participated and fell along the way to the semifinals. Then she put the end to it, highlighting the national musical panorama: Congratulations to everyone for demonstrating the great talent we have in this wonderful country.