Biopic about Bob Marley continues to lead the box office

LOS ANGELES.- For the second week in a row, the biographical film Bob Marley : One Love continues to exceed expectations after remaining in first place at the box office USA y Canada passing over two premieres and the film Madame Web by Sony whose collections remain below expectations.

The Paramount film starring Kingsley Ben-Adir grossed $13.5 million in its second weekend in theaters. The project has already surpassed that figure, adding close to 72 million dollars in North American theaters. Its production cost was about 70 million dollars.

It’s an impressive achievement for the musical biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which focused on the Rastafarian legend’s story during the making of his 1977 album Exodus, made while preparing for his stunning concert in his native Jamaica.

Some of his biggest hits came almost 50 years ago, but his music still resonates in this film, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at data company Comscore.

One Love added nearly 2 million dollars more than Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, which placed second in the box office. The most recent installment of the Japanese anime series from Crunchyroll and Sony studios debuted with 11.7 million dollars.

Demon Slayer grossed an impressive number in its premiere in just 1,949 theaters, compared to 3,597 for One Love and 3,020 for Ordinary Angels, a Lionsgate film starring Hilary Swank that placed third at the box office with an estimated gross. of 6.5 million dollars.

There may not have been any blockbuster films lately, but there are some real gems for moviegoers to see, Dergarabedian noted.

Below, the ten highest-grossing films of the weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. The final figures will be published on Monday.

1. Bob Marley: One Love, $13.5 million.

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training, 11,5 millions.

3. Ordinary Angels, 6.5 million.

4. Madame Web, 6 million.

5. Migration, 3 millones.

6. Argylle, 2.8 million.

7. Wonka, 2.5 million.

8. Drive-Away Dolls, 2,4 millones.

9. The Beekeeper, 1,9 millones.

10. The Chosen, Episodes 4-6, 1.7 million.

FUENTE: AP