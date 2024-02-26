Actress Amy Schumer announces that she suffers from Cushing’s syndrome

Amy Schumer became news this same month of February as a result of her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the physical appearance of the actress especially caught the attention of viewers, being highly commented on social networks. his face, which seemed more swollen than usual.

For this reason, the interpreter did not hesitate to turn to social networks to respond to all the criticism she had received, and she did so by explaining that there were medical and hormonal things happening, but that she was in good condition, and waiting for know the reason why his face was more swollenin addition to the endometriosis she suffers from.

In an interview that Schumer gave to Jessica Yellen’s News Not Noise, the interpreter announced that the swelling on her face is not due to her endometriosis, but is because suffers from exogenous Cushing’s syndrome, which is caused by receiving steroid injections which generated excess cortisol in your body.

Some types can be fatal or require surgery

A syndrome that, after learning about it, led her to feel a rebirth, as she herself has confessed: There are some types of Cushing’s. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of the adrenal glands. While I was pressing in front of the camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines for four hours straight, with my veins closed from the amount of blood taken and thinking that I may not be around to see my son grow.

With all this, the actress has admitted that she hopes the problem will solve itself: I found out I have the type of Cushing’s that will just go away on its own and I’m healthy.. It was the best news imaginable. It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also I had to be in front of the camera for the Internet to intervene. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I saw something was wrong. Just like when I saw that I had given my son a name that didn’t sound very good. The Internet is undefeated, as they say.

In addition, he wanted to send a message in favor of women: I wanted to advocate for women’s health. The shame and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time.. I so want women to love themselves and be relentless in fighting for their own health in a system that typically doesn’t believe them. I want women to value feeling strong, healthy and comfortable in their own skin. I am extremely privileged to have the resources that I have for my health and that is not the case for most people. I am grateful and I want to use my voice and continue fighting for women.