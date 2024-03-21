Tini explodes on social networks: I ended many nights without wanting to wake up

The moment that Tini Stoessel is going through musically could not be sweeter. This calendar started with the success of La Originalalong with Emilia, and finalizes the release of an album that, he says, is born from his deepest interior. That’s where everything goes wrong. The Argentine, who confessed to going through a depressionhe does not see his improvement mental health; Her interaction on her Instagram over the last few days is a reflection of this: she has deleted all the photographs of her, leaving a snapshot in which she, sitting in a bathtub, looks at nothing. Nobody knows what is not seenreads the text that accompanies the image.

It has been more direct on Tell me what was wrong with you in life, queen, being called a husband stealer? Did they throw you and make you feel bad? Tell me what makes you so emotional to do so much showread the comment that caused his sincere explosion.

People like you made me feel exactly what you are saying. Because of people like you, I stayed silent thinking that I couldn’t tell or allow myself to be honest with myself, in many situations.Tini begins the message, accusing the severity and number of comments lacking empathy as one of the main factors that have consumed her mental health.

by people and comments like yours, I ended many nights accidentally https://t.co/258CT4RS5v — tini (@TiniStoessel) March 20, 2024

A phrase from his text has worried all his followers: Because of people and comments like yours, I ended many nights not wanting to wake up the next morning, disappear. This confession from Argentina has been the last straw for many Internet users, who have thrown themselves into the defense of the artist; They hate to see you shine, I humiliated her without a single insultthe true queen or don’t shut up anymore are some of the most repeated comments.

You don’t have the slightest idea of ​​what each person lives behind closed doors, so I hope you think twice before commenting so lightly and with impunity.declared the Argentine, earning a flurry of applause on the screen and silence in her head.

