PARS.- The Artificial intelligence (Generative AI) will be able to write scripts for films and novels in some genres, such as thriller or science fiction, said the writer Salman Rushdie in an interview with the French literary magazine NRFpublished today, March 21.

“The problem is that these creatures learn very quickly. I think it’s more worrying for genre literature, like the thrillers or science fiction, where what prevails is not the originality of the voice or the language,” said the British-American writer.

“The same applies to screenwriters. Since Hollywood is constantly creating new versions of the same movie, artificial intelligence could be used to outline scripts,” he said.

The use of AI, according to Salman Rushdie

However, the author of satanic verses believe that at writers It is not in their best interest to use AI nor should they worry about possible imitations.

He himself asked the chatbot ChatGPT. “The result was a web of nonsense. No reader who has read a single page of mine could have thought that I was the author. It is rather reassuring,” he said. “The system is content to assimilate enormous amounts of text and provide a new version. It has no originality, it also seems to completely lack a sense of humor. These are major shortcomings.”

Rushdie has been living under death threat since 1989 after Iran issued a fatwa, or religious edict, against him for his book satanic versesdescribed as blasphemous.

In August 2022, an American of Lebanese origin, suspected of sympathizing with Iran, stabbed him during a literary conference in Chautauqua, near New York. The writer was seriously injured and lost sight in one eye.

FUENTE: AFP