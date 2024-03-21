The menu of dishes from Pablo Iglesias’ tavern that leaves no one indifferent

Taverns are the last bastion of freedom of the proletariat. These words of the Marxist philosopher Karl Kautsky inspired Pablo Iglesias to make the leap into the world of hospitality with the opening of a bar in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapis. The Taberna Garibaldiin honor of the Garibaldi Brigade, a group of Italian soldiers who defended the Second Republic in the Spanish Civil War, not only offer beer, tapas and rations. Culture, expression and debate These are the aromas that can also be breathed in the interiors of this tavern, located at number 8 on Ave María Street, just about ten minutes of the Congress of Deputies. It has already opened but has had to cancel reservations because of the suppliers.

This business, designed by the founder of Podemos together with the poet, Sebastin Fiorilliand the singer-songwriter, Carlos vila, is designed to give voice to talents and well-known faces of culture through book presentations, live concerts or poetry recitals, among other activities. Sufficient arguments for the Taberna Garibaldi becomes one of the cultural centers of the Spanish capital.

The offer of the Garibaldi Tavern

Many wonder what the gastronomic offer will be in the tavern run by the former vice president of the Government during Pedro Sánchez’s first term. The menu, available on social networks, includes all the dishes and cocktails that this establishment offers, although there are a couple of peculiarities. The first of them is the ingenuity it has shown in naming some of the products it offers.

Some of the alcoholic drinks have names like Fidel Mojitoclear guide to Fidel Castro, Ch Daiquiriin honor of Ch Guevara, Mandela Zul’by Nelson Mandela, the Durruti Dry Martiniin memory of the biography of the anarcho-syndicalist Buenaventura Durruti, written by Abel Paz. There is also a large selection of Argentine and Chilean wines and a wide variety of top brand beers.

Most of the dishes on the menu are traditional products of the Mediterranean and Italian cuisine such as salmorejo, spaghetti puntanesca, penne with pesto genovese or tacos al pastor. Vegan products, under the name of Don’t call me Vealin reference to ETA Josu Urrutikoetxeaknown as Veal, adorn the gastronomic offering of this tavern. The other aspect to highlight is that the prices are not reflected on the menu, although the offer is expected to be affordable for all types of pockets.

