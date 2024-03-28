The Virtual Museum of Miami presents the documentary A tour of Cuban music

MIAMI .- The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora will host the presentation of the documentary A tour of Cuban music 1900-1960 on Friday, April 5 at 7:00 pm, organized by the Miami Virtual Museum and with free admission.

The Virtual Museum of Miami is pleased to invite the community to the premiere of its new documentary A tour of Cuban music 1900-1960, highlighting the most prominent musicians and genres of the time.

Subsequently, an interactive symposium will be held with the collaboration of Eloy Cepero, musicologist; Fernando Godo, writer; Ren Álvarez, documentary filmmaker; José Ral Vidal, historian.

During the symposium, panelists will offer a unique insight into Cuban music and its cultural impact, discussing the most notable musicians and genres that defined this era of Cuban history.

“We are excited to present this event in collaboration with the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora,” said Ren Alvarez, president of the Virtual Museum of Miami.

“We hope that this experience reminds all Cubans of Cuba’s great musical legacy.” “We hope that this experience reminds all Cubans of Cuba’s great musical legacy.”

More about the event

This event has been possible thanks to the generosity and help of the following companies: Rafael Marrero & Company, Florida Baby Foods, Univista and Islas Canarias Restaurante. Admission is free and open to the general public.

The Virtual Museum of Miami is a organization non-profit committed to the preservation of Cuban history and culture, as well as other communities.

For more information, please contact: Nancy Alvarez. 305-297-2216 (email protected)

American Museum of the Cuban Dispora (1200 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145).