It was a great and eclectic year for movies

LOS ANGELES.- He director Steven Spielberg praised the stellar year that cinema had experienced, at the Academy nominees luncheon that was held in a packed Beverly Hills ballroom.

The event brought together stars, directors, producers and artists who work behind the cameras. It was the opportunity to meet the competitors and also to charm a few voters with champagne and canapes before the gala of the scar which is celebrated in March.

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s drama about the creator of the atomic bomb is the favorite to win the statuette for best film at the Academy Awards on March 10. Spielberg, one of the producers of the rival Maestro, I considered that in general terms it was an exceptional year.

“It was a great, eclectic year for films. In my opinion, it was one of the best years in terms of high quality of the last decade,” he told AFP.

Spielberg further said that Maestro, Bradley Cooper’s production about the conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein is: “a triumph for Bradley.”

These two movies They are part of a pre-selection of the best film, which includes everything from the box office Barbie (with more than 1,000 million dollars in box office) to hits on the festival circuit such as American Fiction, Those who remain, Past lives y The area of ​​interest.

Meeting without setbacks

Monday’s meeting took place in a festive atmosphere, without hostilities between competitors.

Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, the two favorites for best actress for their roles in poor creatures y The Moon Killersthey talked for a long time in private and embraced each other affectionately.

Robert Downey Jr., who is competing for the best supporting actor statuette for Oppenheimer, He entertained his colleagues with a joke while they took the massive photo of the hundreds of nominees of the year.

And although the absence of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig in the nomination for best actress and best director for Barbie may have provoked anger on social networks, they calmly attended the appointment for their applications in the production and script sections.

Gerwig received a thunderous applause – perhaps the biggest of the day – when her nomination for best screenplay was announced, while Robbie, in a pink suit, was the center of attention in the group photo.

Although he is not technically nominated, one of the most requested actors at the lunch was Messi, the adorable and loyal border collie who stars in the French production. Anatomy of a each, in contention for the statuette for best film. Its director and screenwriter, Justine Triet, was also present.

A diverse scar race

Academy President Janet Yang praised an incredible year for film and highlighted the diverse and global composition of the nominees, selected by members from 93 countries.

A notable appearance was that of Bobi Wine, the Ugandan pop star turned politician, who wore a bright red beret and a tuxedo. Wine’s candidacy for the presidency of Uganda in 2021 was met with a violent crackdown, and is the subject of the nominated documentary Bobi Wine: The People’s President.

In a recent interview with AFP, Wine said that the scars could represent a change for his country, since the West: “will not have the luxury of pretending not to see what is happening in Uganda.”

The production about Wine fights for best documentary with 20 Days in Mariupolwhose director took a break from the production of two other films about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to participate in the lunch.

“It’s not enough to make films and survive. It’s important to talk about it,” Ukrainian Mstyslav Chernov told AFP. “Almost no one pays attention to Ukraine anymore,” he added.

