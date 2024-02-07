Mediaset recovers from Mario Picazo

Changes in Four. Mediaset continues to modify the programming of its different channels with the objective of putting an end as soon as possible to the historic audience crisis that they have been going through for more than a year. The Fuencarral group has lost leadership in favor of Atresmedia and RTVE, which continue unstoppable month after month. This is why the board has made a drastic decision in the afternoons of the channel.

The new directive has decided to cancel Cuatro al da, the magazine presented by Fernando Díaz de la Guardia and Vernica Dulanto. The format produced by Unicorn Content, Ana Rosa Quintana’s company, will end its broadcasts on Mediaset after five years on the afternoons of Cuatro. I will do it to welcome a new program that Mario Picazo will host.

The legendary meteorologist returns to Mediaset to take charge of this new project that will also be signed by Unicorn Content. A change with which the channel’s management seeks to renew this slot that until now has scored a lower audience than expected, a 4% screen share, while Cuatro’s average is 5.5%. At the moment, few details are known regarding this program: it will be broadcast around 6 p.m. and will have the weather, the climate, as well as their consequences, as a theme.

The union of Mediaset with Mario Picazo

Mario Picazo returns to Mediaset he said after his controversial addition. It was in 2013 when Cuatro broadcast What am I doing here?, a format that the meteorologist claimed for alleged plagiarism from Climas extremes, the space he produced for TVE, and which ended up causing his departure from the group in May 2014.

It was at that moment when Picazo and Mediaset broke their working relationship, an idyll that lasted for almost two decades. During that time, the television program was part of spaces such as Informativos Telecinco, Ana Rosa’s program, Supervivientes or Clever!, among others.