Yolanda Saldvar talks about Selena’s murder in new docuseries

MIAMI.- Next March 31 will mark 30 years since the murder of Selena Quintanilla. And three decades after this event, the murderer of the Queen of Tex-Mex, Yolanda Saldvar has given his statements in a new docuseries, which will be released on February 17.

“After so many years, I think it’s time to tell the real story. My family gathered the evidence and showed different versions of what was happening,” Saldvar declares in the series. Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Themaccording to information reviewed in People in Spanish .

“I was scared. I was afraid. I knew his secrets. And I think people deserve to know the truth,” adds Saldvar, who has maintained his innocence.

In 1995, Yolanda was 35 years old when she was convicted of the first-degree murder of Selena Quintanilla. After the event – which occurred in a hotel room in Corpus Christi, Texas – Saldvar was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole starting on March 30, 2025.

At 63 years old and approaching the possible release date, the author of the death of the performer of hits such as Forbidden love, like the flower y Bidi bidi good good reveal details of that fateful day that left Latin music in mourning.

“Entitled Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between ThemOxygen’s two-part docuseries finds Saldvar revealing new information about his relationship with the Tejano singer and the apparent secrets he says Selena kept from the world.

“Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them show the never-before-told version of Selena Quintanilla’s death, narrated by Yolanda Saldvar herself,” highlights Telemundo.