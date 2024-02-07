Worker dies on set of Marvel TV show

LOS ANGELES.- And worker of the filming crew of a Marvel television series died on Tuesday – February 6 – on the filming set in Los Angeles, Disney reported.

The deceased person, whose identity was not released, fell from a high beam at the Radford Studio Center on Tuesday morning, and died as a result.

His work was focused on the construction of equipment such as scaffolding, lighting and electrical cables on the set.

When the incident occurred they were not filming.

Marvel statement regarding the death of the worker

“We send our feelings and deepest condolences to his family and friends, and we give full support to the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement.

The deadly accident occurs at a time when workplace safety in the industry is under intense scrutiny, following the tragic shooting that cost the life of the cinematographer of the cowboy film Rustwhile rehearsing a scene with Alec Baldwin in 2021.

The issue was part of the contract discussion last year during the Hollywood actors’ strike.

The unions representing workers in the technical area must renegotiate their contracts with the studios this year.

Tuesday’s accident occurred on the set of Wonder Mana Marvel superhero series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley.

Kinsley is due to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery from the 2013 Marvel film Iron Man 3.

FUENTE: AFP