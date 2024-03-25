The measures that Dani Alves must follow to comply with provisional freedom

Dani Alves is already out of Brians 2 prison. The Brazilian footballer has come out together with his lawyer, Ins Guardiolaat 4:26 p.m. this Monday afternoon, with serious face and without offering statements to the press who was present at the exit of the penitentiary center.

Now, the player is experiencing the provisional freedom that was granted to him by the Barcelona Court, where he must also follow a series of steps for it to be fulfilled. Although first He was able to leave by paying a bond of 1,000,000 euros, which was delivered this Monday.now you must comply with other requirements of section 21 of the Provincial Court of Barcelona.

Withdrawal of passports, appearance at the Court…

With his departure, and heading to his home in Esplugues de Llobregat, Alves has had to hand over your two passports, both the Spanish and the Braziliana measure added to the prohibition of their departure from the national territory, and the obligation to appear before the Court of Barcelona on a weekly basis.and how many times it is called by the Judicial Authority.

Furthermore, to comply with this provisional freedom, Alves is subject to a measure prohibiting him from approaching the complainant at a distance of no less than 1,000 meters from his home, place of work, and other places frequented by the victim.as well as the prohibition of communicating with her through any means or procedure, until the sentence is final.

From the court itself they justified their decision to order provisional release because, it is worth remembering that the function of provisional prison cannot in any case be to advance the effects of a hypothetical sentence that could be imposed on the accused or to promote the investigation. of the crime or obtain evidence or statements, since for such purposes the deprivation of liberty would exceed the constitutional limits recognized in article 17 of the Spanish Constitution, which recognizes the right of every person to liberty, so that no one may be deprived of it except in the cases established in said precept and in the cases and forms provided for in the law.

