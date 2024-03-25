Who has paid Dani Alves’ bail? Everything we know about the million euro payment

After paying the bail of one million euros imposed by Section 21 of the Barcelona Court, at 16:26 Dani Alves left prison de Brians 2 spent four months and five years in provisional prison after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison, in addition to another five years of supervised release, removal and incommunication with the victim for nine years and six months, and compensation of 150,000 and payment of the costs of the trial, for the crime. of sexual assault that he committed on the night of December 30, 2022 in the bathroom of the private room of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

To enjoy this provisional freedom until there is a final ruling (that is, the appeals are resolved, which could reach the Supreme Court, a circumstance that will last around two years), the Barcelona Court imposes different measures on the footballer. First of all, this He has had to hand over his two passports to the court (Brazilian and Spanish) and must appear every Friday at the Barcelona Court. In this way, he certifies that he has not escaped. In addition, the situation has been communicated to the Brazilian authorities so that they do not issue him a new passport.

It also imposes on the footballer the prohibition of approaching the complainant at a distance of less than 1,000 meters from her home, as well as her place of work and any other place she frequents. And you won’t be able to communicate with her. through any type of media until a final sentence is handed down.

But, Of all the measures imposed, the one that the player has resisted the most has been the bail of one million euros to prevent the escape from occurring to Brazil, his country of origin and with which Spain does not have an extradition treaty, since the footballer argued that he did not have economic muscle at present and the father of his friend Neymar, after the conviction, He did not want to lend him money again and dissociated himself from the case.

To the press, the footballer’s current lawyer, Ins Guardiola, has commented that, After several days trying to raise the money, it has not come from banks or the Treasury, so it is believed that they have been able to obtain it from the environment, but they have not offered more details about it. Another possibility is that the footballer’s defense had presented the deed of some property as collateral (in that case, the value of the property would have to double that of the amount requested, that is, two million euros or more).

Enlarge Dani Alves and his lawyer, Ins Guardiola.

Quique Garcia EFE

The state of Alves’ accounts

Guardiola specified that the amount does not come from the Treasury because, although the player won several lawsuits against the treasury for discrepancies in the declaration of his income, these 9.2 million euros in total that the Tax Agency has to pay him have not yet reached his accountsand from their words it is clear that they have not been able to use them as collateral with the banks either.

In addition, Alves’ accounts in Brazil are currently blocked for a process that he maintains open with his first wife and his former representative, Dinorah Santa Ana, for the pension that he passes on to the two children they have in common, which is why he cannot withdraw money there.

On the other hand, according to Ins Guardiola, as reported The voice of GaliciaIt is He has two accounts at La Caixa: one of them has no balance and the other has 51,000 euros. But a judicial embargo for another 50,000 euros also weighs on this.

Furthermore, the Bank of Brazil certifies that, as of December 31 of last year, it has a negative balance of 20,000 euros. And not only that, but the footballer would also be in charge of a debt of 645,000 euros with the Tax Agency.

