HBO confirms delay in filming the third season of Euphoria

MIAMI.- An information published in the film blog World of Reel aroused the concern of the fans of the serie of HBO Euphoria, since its editor Jordan Ruimy claimed that sources close to the production had told him that the third season of the project had been suspended.

“I have learned that the planned third season of Euphoria, by Sam Levinson, has been completely discarded. It’s not going to roll. “They had plans to shoot it this summer, but that fell apart and on Friday they told the cast that they could free up their schedules for other projects,” he wrote.

Given the controversy generated, a spokesperson for the platform told Variety that the sequel to the series is still on. “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season.”

However, the source also revealed that there is still no date for the resumption of filming, as the cast is allowed to move forward with other professional projects.

“In the meantime, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Causes of delay

It is presumed that the delay occurs because Levinson has not yet finished writing the script for the third season. However, the death of Angus Cloud is also presumed to have been an important factor in the continuation of the story.

Likewise, important production figures such as Zendaya, its protagonist, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo and Hunter Schafer, have made their way in Hollywood, so in recent months they have found themselves on tour with film productions in the who have participated.

Likewise, it is not clear whether the failure of The Idol may have influenced and demotivated Levinson.

Euphoria was successfully released in 2019, and the second season of the series was released in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, Levinson shared two specials that focused on the characters of Rue and Jules to keep fans guessing.