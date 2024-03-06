Jorge Javier Vzquez remembers his signing in Survivors: I didn’t know where to go

Survivors returns. The most extreme reality show on our television returns this Thursday, March 7 to Telecinco with a new edition that promises to surprise everyone. Hosted by Jorge Javier Vázquez from the set and Laura Madrueo from Honduras, viewers will be able to enjoy over the next three months new reward and immunity tests, a renovated palapa and contestants of the stature of Carmen Borrego, Pedro García Aguado or Zayra Gutirrez, among others.

On the occasion of the imminent premiere, Jorge Javier Vzquez writes a special entry in his Readings blog where He remembers how his signing as presenter was forged in 2011 of this format. At that time it was Paolo Vasile who was pulling the strings within Mediaset and who chose the one from Badalona as master of ceremonies for the return of Survivientes to the Telecinco grid after years of absence.

Jorge Javier Vzquez confesses that, at first, he was not enthusiastic about the idea: he offered me a wonderful gift, but I didn’t know what to do. Honestly, I wasn’t a keen fan of the format. I remember that I could only whisper: let’s see how the casting is. He left the meeting somewhat distraught, I won’t deny it. Soon I discovered how wrong I was, he adds in Readings.

Jorge Javier Vázquez’s adventure in Survivors began with Raquel Sánchez Silva on the other side of the Atlantic. She was an extraordinary companion who became a very dear friend. The audience fell in love with her instantly. She was replaced by Lara Álvarez who, for eight years, taught from Honduras (…) After Lara, Laura Madrueo. I agreed with it last edition and I really want to enjoy it again. He gives himself with enthusiasm, carries the drums and has an infectious laugh. I have been very lucky with my three companions, writes the Catalan communicator.

Back to the essence

From Algo Pasa TV they announce that Telecinco will offer starting tomorrow an explosive casting and a return to the origins. It will be this Thursday when the audience enjoys the traditional helicopter jumps that will kick off this edition. New and surprising palapa, renewed, much more epic aesthetic, more than a hundred games with greater weight in the three galas and new locations, advance.