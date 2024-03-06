Chanel walks the woman along the seashore, Louis Vuitton launches her into the future

PARS.- Home Chanel organize a parade like a velvety winter by the sea, with big beach hats, loose dresses and comfortable nightgowns.

The parade revolved around the theme of the weekend getaway, illustrated on the big screen by a black and white dialogue of a certain erotic intensity between Brad Pitt and Penlope Cruz and ending with the reservation of a hotel room.

“A collection conceived as a tribute to Deauville, that mythical place where Gabrielle Chanel found her destiny,” explained artistic director Virginie Viard in her show notes.

Chanel’s star accessory

It was in Deauville, an elegant seaside resort in northwestern France on the banks of the English Channel, where Gabrielle Chanel opened her first boutique in 1912, selling a very appropriate accessory in windy Normandy… the beach hat.

This accessory was the star of this fall-winter 2024/2025 show, worn by the majority of the models, in an immaculate white or powder pink version, always with extra wide edges, raised at the top and decorated with elegant silver jewels.

The collection’s palette was also inspired by bright or pastel tones, from pink, mauve, orange and pale blue to the changing colors of the Deauville sky.

The ivory lingerie dresses follow the romantic ensembles, ruffled muslin dresses, which evoke the movement of waves or wind through their lightness.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid paraded in a discreet black skirt and sweater set, a Chanel bow in her hair and a skillful cascade of 1920s-style gold necklaces around her neck.

Virginie Viard also offered her clients trench coats with wide shoulders. Long tight coats over suits tweedsometimes in shorts, dungarees or with fastenings at the back.

“Deauville has that eternal side, in the 66 years I’ve been going it hasn’t changed much,” observed fashion designer Inés de la Fressange, who for a long time was the house’s muse, on the sidelines of the show.

Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Paradis and the singer Rachel Zegler occupied the front row seats of this very cinematic show.

Looks futuristas

Louis Vuitton parade at night. Nearly 4,000 guests came to witness designer Nicolas Ghesquires’ 10-year anniversary show at Vuitton in the Louvre courtyard, who left a thank-you note on each chair addressed to the group’s boss, Bernard Arnault, who, by coincidence, calendar, he celebrated his 75th birthday that same Tuesday.

Los looks Futuristic and striking gave rise to very metallic dresses, from a completely gold or silver outfit to impressive fur coats, with a collection of winter wristbands and mittens to warm your hands on the coldest days.

The hat also stole the show, in a gray and black cap version, a reinterpretation of the very political pussy hata feminist symbol worn in a knitted and pink version by those who oppose Donald Trump and the anti-abortion policy.

At Miu Miu, Prada’s fanciful little sister, guests came dressed in the previous collection, bare legs and mostly in boxers and swimsuits, despite the 11C outside.

Iconoclastic cast

Designer Miuccia Prada’s 2024/2025 winter wardrobe received an iconoclastic boost, in orange and light blue in very wide, structured skirts worn over tights in bright colors, purple or red.

The designer had thought of an equally iconoclastic cast that gave prominence to elegant sexagenarians, from actress Kristin Scott Thomas to Angela Molina.

Finally, Lacoste decided to return to its roots by parading for the first time at Roland Garros.

The tennis clothing brand, which is liked by both wealthy young women and followers of hip-hop culture, proposed a modern and bourgeois wardrobe, but with references to street clothing, from the enormous rapper vest gangsta even the pleated skirt for a game of doubles.

