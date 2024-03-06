Tarbay brand celebrates 22 years beautifying women

MIAMI.- March is women’s month, but it also coincides with the anniversary month of Tarbay, brand that celebrates each of the women that have been part of its path during the 22 years of its existence.

“Created by the Tarbay sisters, from the first moment, Tarbay has been characterized by creating and connecting with feminine sensitivity through appreciation of joyera to life, to nature and to the creative energy of women,” the firm highlighted in a statement.

A brand made by women for women

According to the Venezuelan creators, this house is a brand made by women for women from the inside to the outside.

“Being a company with a workforce in which 95% are women, their work within the firm is clearly praised and their role in society is appreciated; Tarbay trusts in female strength, in their skills and talent, because “The corporate offices and the atelier are made up almost entirely of female artisans, who give life to each of their pieces. We can say that Tarbay has made a positive impact on the environment of each of the women who work for the brand.” , the company added.

Through its pieces, the brand represents femininity from start to finish and exalts all the qualities of the women who wear it: women from all over the world – the brand’s natural inspiration – who make them dress safely to enhance everything. the natural shine through your jewelry.

“We recharge by spending time with our friends, we are servants creating products especially for them. Travel particularly inspires us, connects us with creativity, but above all it connects us with the real women who use the brand and expand the universe and spectrum of our firm,” Ana Sofa Tarbay told DIARIO LAS AMRICAS.