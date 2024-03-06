Rocco Siffredi and his natural heirs in porn: I see Totti and Ibrahimovic well

The name of Rocco Siffredi (59) has returned strongly to the fore thanks to the launch of Supersex, a Netflix original series that narrates and deals with some aspects of his career in porn cinema, where he is considered one of the great kings. This is the story of how, after a humble childhood, Rocco Siffredi emerged as the biggest porn star in the world. Inspired by real events, reads the content of the synopsis of this production that premieres this Wednesday, March 6

The actor and porn film director, who has more than 300,000 films to his credit, has starred in one of his most sincere interviews for La Gazzetta dello Sport, where he has talked about absolutely everything. She’s even gotten wet about the footballers who have every chance of succeeding in the adult film industry.

The day they want…

Siffredi’s big favorites for this type of film are Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Francesco Totti and Antonio Cassano. These last two are their natural heirsa title he granted them in 2016. In porn I see Francesco Totti and Zlatan Ibrahimovic well. The day you want, you don’t have to do anything other than show up and tell me: Rocco, we’re ready.he states.

Siffredi also admits that he does not like football despite knowing many people who have a close connection with this world. The Italian regrets the fact that he has not been a great fan of a team. Because when, as a child, my friends from the Ortona public housing estate played on the field or listened to the games on the radio, I had other things to do. I needed to come home and dedicate myself to myself… Do we understand each other? Perfectly. Do not you believe it?. Still, He only watches the Italian team’s matches in the Euro Cup and the World Cup.

The Italian has also spoken about the importance of sport as a natural antidepressant. Sports activity is the best natural antidepressant. And if you want high-level performance, you have to do it.