Game of Thrones creators bet on science fiction with Netflix

PARS.- Los creators of Game of Thrones David Benioff and DB Weiss, dare with science ficcin in the highly anticipated series The 3 body problemwhich premieres March 21 in Netflix and aspires to become the television phenomenon of the year.

The story, based on a best-selling science fiction novel, begins when a Chinese astrophysicist makes a radical decision in the 1960s that has repercussions in the present, with paranormal phenomena that young scientists will try to understand.

The plot of the creators of Game of Throneswho partnered with Alexander Woo, loosely adapts the trilogy by Chinese writer Cixin Liu, published in 2008 and which has already been brought to television in China.

The title refers to a problem in celestial mechanics and the plot is scientifically plausible.

The eight episodes of the first season of The 3 body problem will air worldwide on Netflix on March 21, and record audiences are expected.

The American blockbuster is presented this weekend at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, and also opens the Series Mania festival in Lille, northern France, on March 15.

The two authors-producers of Game of Thrones They were hired at a bargain price by Netflix.

In the 2010s, his series that combined dragons, sex and political intrigue inspired by George RR Martin’s literary saga, The Iron Throne, was a global success on the HBO network.

“Create Game of Thrones “It was the best experience of our lives, but after ten years living in that fictional world we needed a project with new challenges at all levels, as is the case with this story,” notes DB Weiss, in the presentation document of the series.

Reactions to a global threat

The story navigates between times, places and protagonists. “It is the story of an imminent threat, but it is totally linked to a group of characters and focused on them,” emphasizes David Benioff.

The cast includes three of the main actors of Game of Thrones. The British John Bradley plays one of the five Oxford scientists, the most rebellious; Liam Cunningham is the head of an intelligence agency, and Jonathan Pryce plays an oil tycoon.

At his side are Jovan Adepo, Jess Hong, Eiza González, Alex Sharp and Benedict Wong.

To achieve grandiose landscapes and the same technical quality as Game of Thronesthe creators turned to experts such as chief set designer Deborah Riley, visual effects producer Steve Kullback, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Filming, lasting just nine months starting in November 2021, took place at the Shepperton studios, at various locations in England, the Spanish city of Badajoz, the UN headquarters in New York and Cape Caaveral in Florida.

Scenes from China during the Cultural Revolution or modern life are mixed with virtual reality sequences, one of the most complex tasks for production.

David Benioff, DB Weiss and Alexander Woo worked on the series in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Between climate change and the pandemic, we have seen how people react differently to the prospect of a global threat,” Weiss details.

“And in The 3-Body Problem we see a range of similar reactions, which resonate with many of us,” he adds.

