Razzie Awards 2024: list of winners and all winners at the anti-Oscars

As each case happens, before the ceremony Oscar awardsanother edition of the Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as Razzie Awards, has been held or the anti-Oscars, since they recognize the worst films and performances of the year.
Announced in January, This year’s Razzie nominees were dominated by the action-comedy film Expend4blesthe fourth installment of the franchise Expendables. The film, starring the likes of Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Megan Fox, had seven nominations, including one in the Worst Picture category.
Statham and Fox also competed in the shortlists for worst actor and worst actress, respectively, but not for their performances in Expend4bles. The Brit was nominated for his role in Meg 2: The Trenchwhile Fox’s role in Johnny & Clyde has earned him the opportunity to obtain this individual recognition.
With five nominations each, Exorcist: Believer y Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey They were the second most nominated films at the 2024 Razzies, the latter becoming the most winning of the night.
All 224 Razzie Award Winners
From the worst movie of the year to the worst on-screen couple, Here are all the nominees and winners in this year’s anti-Oscars:
Worst Movie
Worst Actor
Worst Actress
Worst Supporting Actress
Worst Supporting Actor
Worst Couple on Screen
Worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel
worst director
worst script
Who votes for the Razzies?
Just as members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote for Oscar winners, Golden Raspberries winners are chosen by the Razzies members.
Joining the Academy is a process that requires an invitation from the body’s board of directors and is open only to elite industry professionals. To be a member of the Razzies, all you have to do is pay a fee of $40. This year’s Golden Raspberry winners were selected by 1,179 voting members.