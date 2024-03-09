Razzie Awards 2024: list of winners and all winners at the anti-Oscars

Razzie Awards 2024: list of winners and all winners at the anti-Oscars

As each case happens, before the ceremony Oscar awardsanother edition of the Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as Razzie Awards, has been held or the anti-Oscars, since they recognize the worst films and performances of the year.

Announced in January, This year’s Razzie nominees were dominated by the action-comedy film Expend4blesthe fourth installment of the franchise Expendables. The film, starring the likes of Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent and Megan Fox, had seven nominations, including one in the Worst Picture category.

Statham and Fox also competed in the shortlists for worst actor and worst actress, respectively, but not for their performances in Expend4bles. The Brit was nominated for his role in Meg 2: The Trenchwhile Fox’s role in Johnny & Clyde has earned him the opportunity to obtain this individual recognition.

With five nominations each, Exorcist: Believer y Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey They were the second most nominated films at the 2024 Razzies, the latter becoming the most winning of the night.

It may interest you: Which films have won the most Oscars and which are the most nominated for Oscars in history?

All 224 Razzie Award Winners

From the worst movie of the year to the worst on-screen couple, Here are all the nominees and winners in this year’s anti-Oscars:

Worst Movie

  • The Exorcist: Believer
  • Expend4bles
  • Meg 2: The Trench
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – GANADOR

Worst Actor

  • Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
  • Vin Diesel, Fast X
  • Chris Evans, Ghosted
  • Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
  • Jon Voight, Mercy – GANADOR

Worst Actress

  • Ana de Armas, Ghosted
  • Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde – GANADOR
  • Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
  • Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
  • Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress

  • Kim Cattrall, About My Father
  • Megan Fox, Expend4bles – GANADOR
  • Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
  • Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor

  • Michael Douglas, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
  • Bill Murray, Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist
  • Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables – GANADOR

Worst Couple on Screen

  • “2 ‘Ruthless Mercenaries’”, Expend4bles
  • “Two greedy investors who donated $400 million for The Exorcist remake rights”
  • Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted
  • Salma Hayek y Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
  • “Pooh and Piglet as bloodthirsty killers (!)”, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – WINNER

Worst prequel, remake, rip-off or sequel

  • Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • The Exorcist: Believer
  • Expend4bles
  • Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – GANADOR

worst director

  • Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – GANADOR
  • David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
  • Peyton Reed, Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
  • Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

worst script

  • The Exorcist: Believer
  • Expend4bles
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey – GANADOR

Who votes for the Razzies?

Just as members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote for Oscar winners, Golden Raspberries winners are chosen by the Razzies members.

Joining the Academy is a process that requires an invitation from the body’s board of directors and is open only to elite industry professionals. To be a member of the Razzies, all you have to do is pay a fee of $40. This year’s Golden Raspberry winners were selected by 1,179 voting members.

Share This:

Tarun Kumar

I'm Tarun Kumar, and I'm passionate about writing engaging content for businesses. I specialize in topics like news, showbiz, technology, travel, food and more.

Leave a Reply